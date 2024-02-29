ASC activity in the Midwest: 4 notes

Here are four ASC moves throughout the Midwest that Becker's has reported on since Feb. 20:

1. Fort Wayne, Ind.-based Parkview Health petitioned the Warsaw Board of Zoning Appeals to construct an ASC and medical office building in Warsaw, Ind.

2. McLaren Macomb in Mount Clemens, Mich., opened the McLaren Macomb Outpatient Surgery Center.

3. The Iowa Clinic is set to open a new outpatient campus in Waukee, Iowa, with an ASC.

4. Surgery Partners entered into an agreement with Fort Wayne, Ind.-based Parkview Health to grow ASC joint ventures across the state.