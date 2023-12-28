ASC activity in December: 10 moves

Here are 10 ASC and medical building openings, expansions, plans and other moves that Becker's has reported on in December:

1. Marriottsville, Md.-based Bon Secours is nearing completion on a new $80 million, 98,000-square-foot facility in Suffolk, Va., that will feature an expanded ASC.

2. Montrose (Colo.) Regional Health plans to open a new four-story, 80,000-square-foot ambulatory care center in February.

3. Cottage Health and Alta Orthopaedics joined forces on a new ASC in Santa Barbara, Calif.

4. Healthcare real estate company Hammes completed a 43,000-square-foot ASC and medical office building in McAllen, Texas.

5. Vancouver, Wash.-based PeaceHealth closed one of its clinics Dec. 15.

6. Allentown, Pa.-based Lehigh Valley Health Network opened a $27 million medical office building at its Lehigh Valley Hospital-Macungie campus.

7. Lafayette-based Louisiana Orthopedic Specialists is planning a $16.2 million ASC.

8. UC San Diego Health was given $25 million by the McGrath Family Foundation in support of the development of the health system's new outpatient center.

9. Construction on a 10-story outpatient office building in Alexandria, Va., stalled as the building's team struggles to line up an anchor tenant.

10. Construction was completed on a 22,000-square-foot, $10 million medical office building in Queen Creek, Ariz., the first medical office building in the market