Another health system shutters clinic: 3 things to know 

Vancouver, Wash.-based PeaceHealth will close one of its clinics Dec. 15.

Here are three things to know:

1. Providers at the Camas, Wash.-based Lacamas Clinic will relocate to other clinics and will resume seeing patients Dec. 18, according to a Dec. 11 news release from the health system.

2. "Our focus is to ensure there is no disruption in patient care," Richelle Bagdasarian, vice president of PeaceHealth Medical Group operations, said in the release. "We made the decision that this move is necessary in order to provide the best environment to care for patients."

3. Earlier in December, Harrison-based North Arkansas Regional Medical Center announced plans to close two clinics and an urgent care center, citing rising costs in labor and supplies. And in November, two San Antonio-based cardiovascular centers owned by Peripheral Vascular Associates announced plans to shutter.