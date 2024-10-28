HCA to add 100 outpatient facilities in 2024: 5 things to know

Nashville, Tenn.-based HCA Healthcare plans to add 100 outpatient facilities by the end of 2024, bringing total sites of care to more than 2,600, according to a third quarter earnings report transcribed by the Motley Fool.

Here are four more notes on the health system's outpatient strategy, according to the report:

1. Same facility outpatient surgeries declined 2% in the third quarter of 2024, while revenue per surgical case was up 7%. The decline in outpatient surgery is rooted in a decline of Medicaid and uninsured patients, CEO Sam Hazen said.

2. Although HCA's outpatient volume has declined, services have become more profitable.

"The profitability of our outpatient surgery service is better as a result," he said. "Volume is down, but on the bottom line, profits are up with respect to outpatient surgery. We're comfortable with that outcome."

3. HCA is advancing the number of ASCs they have in their company through "greenfield developments," new facility constructions, along with some targeted acquisitions, Mr. Hazen said.

4. "We continue to improve operations of our hospital-based outpatient surgery centers, providing better environments for our physicians and better care environments for our patients," Dr. Hazen added.