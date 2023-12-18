Bon Secours tops off $80M facility with ASC expansion

Marriottsville, Md.-based Bon Secours is nearing completion on a new $80 million, 98,000-square-foot facility in Suffolk, Va., that will feature an expanded ASC, according to a Dec. 18 report from Virginia Business.

The system held a topping-out ceremony for the facility, which is expected to be completed in 2025.

The surgically focused hospital, which will have 18 medical beds and four operating rooms, will serve as an extension on the Bon Secours Suffolk campus. The on-site ASC is being expanded as part of the development project.

The system originally broke ground on the project in October 2022.