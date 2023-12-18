Montrose Regional Health to open ambulatory care facility

Claire Wallace -  

Montrose (Colo.) Regional Health plans to open a new four-story, 80,000-square-foot ambulatory care center in February, according to a Dec. 17 report from the Montrose Press.

The facility will house an ASC and spine center, in addition to offering colonoscopy, women's health and testing and imaging services. 

While some physicians will begin seeing patients in the new facility as early as Feb. 7, the ASC is expected to open in July. 

The system intends to offer more affordable and increased service opportunities for patients in the region with the expansion. The facility will also be easier to navigate than a hospital, according to the report. 

