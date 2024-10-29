ASC Transactions & Valuation Issues

USPI inks deal with California orthopedic group

Patsy Newitt -  

Dallas-based United Surgical Partners International, Tenet Healthcare's ASC arm, has inked a deal with San Diego, Calif.-based Synergy Orthopedics, according to an Oct. 29 third quarter earnings call. 

Here are four things to know:

1. The partnership has developed the largest dedicated musculoskeletal ASC in San Diego, Tenet CEO Saum Sutaria, MD, said in the earnings call. 

2. Synergy Orthopedics is the largest private practice orthopedic group in San Diego, according to the practice's website. 

3. The move points to USPI's increased focus on orthopedics. Dr. Sutaria added that total joints were up 19% in the third quarter compared to the year prior. 

4. USPI opened six new de novos in the third quarter, Dr. Sutaria said, with 20 centers in syndication. 

