ASC Turnarounds: Ideas to Improve Performance

Nurse practitioner vs. CRNA compensation change since 2018

Claire Wallace -  

Nurse practitioners and certified registered nurse anesthetists are among the top-recruited workers in healthcare today. 

Here's how their average pay compares over the last six years, according to AMN Healthcare's 2024 "Review of Physician and Advanced Practitioner Recruiting Incentives," report.

 

Nurse practitioner pay

CRNA pay

2023-24

$164,000

$279,000

2022-23

$151,000

$212,000

2021-22

$138,000

$270,000

2020-21

$140,000

$222,000

2019-20

$125,000

$215,000

2018-19

$124,000

$197,000

Copyright © 2024 Becker's Healthcare. All Rights Reserved. Privacy Policy. Cookie Policy. Linking and Reprinting Policy.

 

10 Most-Read Articles

Featured Learning Opportunities

Featured Webinars

Featured Whitepapers

Featured Podcast