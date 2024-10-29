Nurse practitioner vs. CRNA compensation change since 2018

Nurse practitioners and certified registered nurse anesthetists are among the top-recruited workers in healthcare today.
Here's how their average pay compares over the last six years, according to AMN Healthcare's 2024 "Review of Physician and Advanced Practitioner Recruiting Incentives," report.
Nurse practitioner pay
CRNA pay
2023-24
$164,000
$279,000
2022-23
$151,000
$212,000
2021-22
$138,000
$270,000
2020-21
$140,000
$222,000
2019-20
$125,000
$215,000
2018-19
$124,000
$197,000