HCA's 'greenfield' ASC development strategy 

Nashville, Tenn.-based HCA Healthcare's ASC strategy is driven by "greenfield developments," new facility constructions, along with targeted acquisitions, CEO Sam Hazen said in a third quarter earnings report transcribed by the Motley Fool.

HCA is one of the largest ASC operators in the country with its Surgery Ventures arm. HCA finished the third quarter with 125 ASCs which performed 249,364 surgeries.

On Aug. 13, HCA Healthcare won certificate-of-need approval to develop an ASC in Hanover, Va., after two consecutive rejections by state health authorities.

Also this year, HCA Surgery Ventures announced the opening of Silicon Valley Surgery Center in Campbell, Calif., through a JV deal with more than 50 physicians. HCA Surgery Ventures and 20 physician partners also opened a five-operating-room ASC in Kansas City, Mo.

HCA's revenue and profitability grew in the ASC and hospital outpatient surgery segment despite the volume decline, Mr. Hazen explained in the earnings call.

HCA plans to add 100 outpatient facilities by the end of 2024, bringing total sites of care to more than 2,600.