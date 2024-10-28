Yale taps chief of cardiac surgery

The Yale School of Medicine and Yale New Haven (Conn.) Health System has appointed Marc Pelletier, MD, as division chief of cardiac surgery for the department of surgery, section chief of cardiac surgery at Yale New Haven Hospital and physician-in-chief of cardiac surgery for the Heart and Vascular center of YNHHS.

Dr. Pelletier will join the Yale system from University Hospitals Cleveland Medical Center and Case Western Reserve University, effective March 1, 2025, according to an Oct. 28 press release.

He currently serves as chief of cardiac surgery and director of the Heart Surgery Center at UH Harrington Heart & Vascular Institute.

Dr. Pelletier specializes in cardiothoracic transplantation, ventricular assist devices, trans aortic valve replacement surgery, minimally invasive mitral valve and coronary bypass surgery using arterial grafts and aortic and heart failure procedures.

He has previously served as director of the TAVR program at Brigham and Women's Hospital, Harvard Medical School, in Boston, and as the division head of cardiac surgery at the New Brunswick Heart Centre in Canada.





