Upstate New York cardiology practice to shutter after 40 years

Auburn (N.Y.) Cardiology Associates is closing its doors after nearly four decades following the retirement of owner and head physician Rama Godishala, MD, according to an Aug. 5 report from The Citizen.

The practice will permanently close its doors Sept. 30, and until then is only seeing patients for pre-surgery and follow-up appointments.

The closure will limit cardiac care options in Auburn, with patients having to travel to Geneva, Ithaca or Syracuse, N.Y., for the closest cardiology practices.

The 11,507-square-foot property is on the market for $1.9 million.