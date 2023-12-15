Hammes completes Texas ASC

Healthcare real estate company Hammes has completed a 43,000-square-foot ASC and medical office building in McAllen, Texas.

The facility will serve as a new location for Texas Digestive Specialists and the Advanced Weight Loss Center at TDS and will house McAllen Surgery Center, which is dedicated to gastroenterological and colorectal care.

The ASC will include five procedure rooms and one operating room, according to a Dec. 14 press release.

Hammes funded the project with help from Surgery Ventures, the ASC affiliate of Nashville, Tenn.-based HCA Healthcare.