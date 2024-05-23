Alabama city expands legal budget in effort to acquire ASC certificate of need

Claire Wallace -  

The city of Hoover, Ala., has expanded its legal budget for the fiscal year in an effort to continue pushing for a certificate of need for a new ASC, according to a May 22 report from ABC affiliate 3340.

The council requested a $500,000 increase in the legal budget, with plans to vote on the increase at a June 3 meeting. The process of acquiring the certificate has been much lengthier and more expensive than the city originally predicted, according to the report. 

The development was originally proposed in November, and a petition has been circulating to try to fast-track the certificate of need for the project. 

Copyright © 2024 Becker's Healthcare. All Rights Reserved. Privacy Policy. Cookie Policy. Linking and Reprinting Policy.

 

Featured Learning Opportunities

Featured Webinars

Featured Whitepapers

Featured Podcast