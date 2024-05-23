Alabama city expands legal budget in effort to acquire ASC certificate of need

The city of Hoover, Ala., has expanded its legal budget for the fiscal year in an effort to continue pushing for a certificate of need for a new ASC, according to a May 22 report from ABC affiliate 3340.

The council requested a $500,000 increase in the legal budget, with plans to vote on the increase at a June 3 meeting. The process of acquiring the certificate has been much lengthier and more expensive than the city originally predicted, according to the report.

The development was originally proposed in November, and a petition has been circulating to try to fast-track the certificate of need for the project.