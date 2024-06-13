Bad news for ASC administrators

Here are three issues reported by Becker's that have the potential to negatively affect ASCs — and their staff:

1. Expenses per clinician on staff are on the rise. The average medical and surgical supply costs paid by practices per full-time physician on staff have increased by 82% in a 10-year span, according to a report released in May by the Medical Group Management Association. Further, the median drug costs per physician employee have increased by 106%.

2. Although practice revenue is up, so are expenses. A report from Syntellis found that revenue among physician practices was up by 6% at the beginning of this year. However, expenses increased even more at 8%. Further, according to May 12 data from the Bureau of Labor Statistics, the Consumer Price Index increased by 3.4% in the last year, putting even more financial strain on practices.

3. Practices are still struggling with the physician shortage. A May report from Doximity found that among multispecialty practices, 76% said the ongoing physician shortage has either moderately or significantly affected their practice. Among single specialty groups, that percentage was 68%.