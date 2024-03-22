6 new Ohio ASC projects

Here are six ASCs in Ohio that were opened, announced or expanded this year, as reported by Becker's in 2024:

1. Salem (Ohio) Regional Medical Center's new outpatient pavilion is set to open in Columbiana. The Firestone Surgery Center is equipped with four operating rooms, which will offer minimally invasive procedures across a range of specialties.

2. Cleveland-based University Hospitals opened the Amherst (Ohio) Beaver Creek Surgery Center, a joint venture surgery center with NueHealth and local physicians from Foundation Medical Group. The ASC will focus on orthopedic, spine and ENT procedures, but University Hospitals plans to expand the campus in May, adding a medical office for physicians and other medical and surgical specialists.

3. The Columbus-based Ohio State Wexner Medical Center is set to begin construction on a $183 million outpatient campus in Powell, Ohio. The Powell campus, slated for completion in August 2026, will have a two-story health center and an attached five-story medical office.

4. Columbus-based OhioHealth opened a two-story, 20,000-square-foot medical office building in Jerome, Ohio. The facility, which cost the system $14.4 million to build, houses primary and specialty care, including pediatrics, obstetrics and gynecology, heart and vascular, neurosurgery and behavioral health.

5. Cincinnati-based Bon Secours Mercy Health and Compass Surgical Partners opened a 12,000-square-foot ASC in Springfield, Ohio. Springfield Regional Outpatient Surgery Center offers several specialties, including neurosurgery, orthopedics, podiatry, plastic surgery, interventional pain management, OB-GYN, gastroenterology and general surgery.

6. Cincinnati-based Christ Hospital Medical Center-Liberty Township, part of the Christ Hospital Health Network, launched a $20 million expansion project that includes adding a new surgery center and medical office building.