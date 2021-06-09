48 ASCs opened by a hospital/health system in 2021

Listen
Becker's ASC Review has reported on 48 ASCs opened or announced by hospitals or health systems in 2021.
This is not a comprehensive list. If you'd like to add your ASC, please email pnewitt@beckershealthcare.com.
- Pittsburgh-based St. Clair Health opened a $125 million outpatient center.
- Cape Regional Medical Center in Cape May Court House, N.J., opened a multispecialty surgery center.
- The Regional Medical Center of San Jose (Calif.) has almost completed the construction of an ASC.
- An underutilized portion of the Sharp Coronado (Calif.) Hospital was converted into an ASC, called the Sharp Coronado Outpatient Payne Family Pavilion.
- Houston-based Kelsey-Seybold Clinic is planning a clinic with an on-site ASC, the practice announced April 29.
- Boca Raton (Fla.) Regional Hospital broke ground on a new medical pavilion with an ASC on the hospital's campus.
- Morristown, N.J.-based Atlantic Health System is building an ASC in the Morristown Medical Center's Health Pavilion in Rockaway, N.J.
- Jupiter (Fla.) Medical Center is building a surgical center to replace its skilled nursing building.
- Las Cruces, N.M.-based Three Crosses Regional Hospital opened with a medical office building and ASC on its campus.
- Emanate Health's Queen of the Valley Hospital is developing an ASC as part of a larger project.
- Van Wert Health opened a surgery center in Van Wert, Ohio.
- Tidelands Health opened an ASC at its medical park in Myrtle Beach, S.C.
- Hartford, Ky.-based Ohio County Healthcare is adding a $16 million surgery center, which is expected to break ground mid-fall.
- Dartmouth-Hitchcock opened a $6.2 million ASC in Manchester, N.H.
- Rochester, N.Y.-based UR Medicine is building an orthopedic campus with an ASC in a local mall.
- Ohio State University Wexner Medical Center is opening a $137.9 million outpatient health and surgery center in New Albany, Ohio.
- King of Prussia, Pa.-based Universal Health Services is developing a $69 million ASC as part of a $375 million hospital in Washington, D.C.
- Duluth, Minn.-based Essentia Health plans to build an outpatient surgery center in a former shopping mall.
- Grand Forks, N.D.-based Altru Health System is converting space in Altru Specialty Center into an ASC.
- Colorado Springs, Colo.-based Penrose-St. Francis Health Services plans to build a 72-bed orthopedic and spine hospital with an ASC.
- Lexington, Ky.-based CHI Saint Joseph Health opened a renovated outpatient surgery center.
- Salt Lake City-based Intermountain Healthcare plans to construct a new medical campus in Saratoga Springs, Utah, that will include an ASC.
- Edison, N.J.-based Hackensack Meridian is developing an 80,000-square-foot medical office building with an urgent care center and an ASC at a site in Clifton, N.J.
- Baton Rouge (La.) General Center for Health planned to open an outpatient surgery center in February.
- Mountain Home, Ark.-based Baxter Regional Medical Center cut the ribbon on its outpatient surgery center.
- Leawood, Kan.-based ValueHealth is developing a total joint-focused surgery center in Pompano Beach, Fla., with Muve Health.
- Quincy Medical Group's Ambulatory Surgery Center opened an ASC inside a former shopping mall anchor store in Quincy, Ill.
- Wilmington (N.C.) Health is planning to open an ASC in 2022.
- Kaiser Permanente broke ground on the addition of an 89,000-square-foot ASC and infusion services to its Murrieta (Calif.) Medical Offices.
- Nashville, Tenn.-based HCA Healthcare broke ground on a 19,000-square-foot ASC in Willis, Texas.
- Oakland, Calif.-based Kaiser Permanente is building a $25 million facility with an ASC in Woodbridge, Va.
- Orlando Health Jewett Orthopedic Institute is developing a 371,000-square-foot healthcare facility in Orlando, Fla.
- Physician-owned Durango, Colo.-based Animas Surgical Hospital plans to open a two-operating room ASC.
- Tucson, Ariz.-based TMC HealthCare broke ground on an $8 million ASC on TMC's Rincon campus.
- Hartford, Ky.-based Ohio County Healthcare is adding a $16 million surgery center, which is expected to break ground mid-fall.
- The University of Texas Health Science Center at San Antonio is building a major outpatient center to better serve one of the nation's fastest-growing populations.
- Phoenix Children's Hospital is investing $135 million for a new hospital with an outpatient surgery center.
- Sacramento, Calif.-based UC Davis is planning to open a $75 million surgery center.
- Nampa, Idaho-based Saltzer Health opened an ASC on May 24.
- AdventHealth is investing over $100 million to build a hospital with an outpatient surgery center in Palm Coast, Fla.
- New York City-based Lenox Health Greenwich Village opened the Lenox Health Ambulatory Surgery Center.
- Beacon Health began constructing two outpatient centers in Goshen and Nappanee, Ind.
- AdventHealth opened a $16.3 million surgery center in Manchester, Ky.
- East Alabama Medical Center opened a medical facility with an ASC in Auburn.
- Mount Clemens, Mich.-based McLaren Macomb is breaking ground on a $25 million surgery center June 28.
- White Plains (N.Y.) Hospital opened its Center for Advanced Medicine & Surgery on its campus June 2.
- Humble, Texas-based Townsen Memorial opened an ASC in Spring, Texas.
- CHI Memorial opened an ASC in Catoosa County, Ga.