48 ASCs opened by a hospital/health system in 2021

Becker's ASC Review has reported on 48 ASCs opened or announced by hospitals or health systems in 2021. 

This is not a comprehensive list. If you'd like to add your ASC, please email pnewitt@beckershealthcare.com. 

  1. Pittsburgh-based St. Clair Health opened a $125 million outpatient center.
  2. Cape Regional Medical Center in Cape May Court House, N.J., opened a multispecialty surgery center.
  3. The Regional Medical Center of San Jose (Calif.) has almost completed the construction of an ASC.
  4. An underutilized portion of the Sharp Coronado (Calif.) Hospital was converted into an ASC, called the Sharp Coronado Outpatient Payne Family Pavilion.
  5. Houston-based Kelsey-Seybold Clinic is planning a clinic with an on-site ASC, the practice announced April 29.
  6. Boca Raton (Fla.) Regional Hospital broke ground on a new medical pavilion with an ASC on the hospital's campus.
  7. Morristown, N.J.-based Atlantic Health System is building an ASC in the Morristown Medical Center's Health Pavilion in Rockaway, N.J.
  8. Jupiter (Fla.) Medical Center is building a surgical center to replace its skilled nursing building.
  9. Las Cruces, N.M.-based Three Crosses Regional Hospital opened with a medical office building and ASC on its campus.
  10. Emanate Health's Queen of the Valley Hospital is developing an ASC as part of a larger project.
  11. Van Wert Health opened a surgery center in Van Wert, Ohio.
  12. Tidelands Health opened an ASC at its medical park in Myrtle Beach, S.C.
  13. Hartford, Ky.-based Ohio County Healthcare is adding a $16 million surgery center, which is expected to break ground mid-fall. 
  14. Dartmouth-Hitchcock opened a $6.2 million ASC in Manchester, N.H.
  15. Rochester, N.Y.-based UR Medicine is building an orthopedic campus with an ASC in a local mall.
  16. Ohio State University Wexner Medical Center is opening a $137.9 million outpatient health and surgery center in New Albany, Ohio.
  17. King of Prussia, Pa.-based Universal Health Services is developing a $69 million ASC as part of a $375 million hospital in Washington, D.C.
  18. Duluth, Minn.-based Essentia Health plans to build an outpatient surgery center in a former shopping mall.
  19. Grand Forks, N.D.-based Altru Health System is converting space in Altru Specialty Center into an ASC.
  20. Colorado Springs, Colo.-based Penrose-St. Francis Health Services plans to build a 72-bed orthopedic and spine hospital with an ASC.
  21. Lexington, Ky.-based CHI Saint Joseph Health opened a renovated outpatient surgery center.
  22. Salt Lake City-based Intermountain Healthcare plans to construct a new medical campus in Saratoga Springs, Utah, that will include an ASC.
  23. Edison, N.J.-based Hackensack Meridian is developing an 80,000-square-foot medical office building with an urgent care center and an ASC at a site in Clifton, N.J.
  24. Baton Rouge (La.) General Center for Health planned to open an outpatient surgery center in February.
  25. Mountain Home, Ark.-based Baxter Regional Medical Center cut the ribbon on its outpatient surgery center.
  26. Leawood, Kan.-based ValueHealth is developing a total joint-focused surgery center in Pompano Beach, Fla., with Muve Health.
  27. Quincy Medical Group's Ambulatory Surgery Center opened an ASC inside a former shopping mall anchor store in Quincy, Ill.
  28. Wilmington (N.C.) Health is planning to open an ASC in 2022.
  29. Kaiser Permanente broke ground on the addition of an 89,000-square-foot ASC and infusion services to its Murrieta (Calif.) Medical Offices.
  30. Nashville, Tenn.-based HCA Healthcare broke ground on a 19,000-square-foot ASC in Willis, Texas.
  31. Oakland, Calif.-based Kaiser Permanente is building a $25 million facility with an ASC in Woodbridge, Va.
  32. Orlando Health Jewett Orthopedic Institute is developing a 371,000-square-foot healthcare facility in Orlando, Fla.
  33. Physician-owned Durango, Colo.-based Animas Surgical Hospital plans to open a two-operating room ASC.
  34. Tucson, Ariz.-based TMC HealthCare broke ground on an $8 million ASC on TMC's Rincon campus.
  36. The University of Texas Health Science Center at San Antonio is building a major outpatient center to better serve one of the nation's fastest-growing populations.
  37. Phoenix Children's Hospital is investing $135 million for a new hospital with an outpatient surgery center.
  38. Sacramento, Calif.-based UC Davis is planning to open a $75 million surgery center.
  39. Nampa, Idaho-based Saltzer Health opened an ASC on May 24.
  40. AdventHealth is investing over $100 million to build a hospital with an outpatient surgery center in Palm Coast, Fla.
  41. New York City-based Lenox Health Greenwich Village opened the Lenox Health Ambulatory Surgery Center.
  42. Beacon Health began constructing two outpatient centers in Goshen and Nappanee, Ind.
  43. AdventHealth opened a $16.3 million surgery center in Manchester, Ky.
  44. East Alabama Medical Center opened a medical facility with an ASC in Auburn.
  45. Mount Clemens, Mich.-based McLaren Macomb is breaking ground on a $25 million surgery center June 28.
  46. White Plains (N.Y.) Hospital opened its Center for Advanced Medicine & Surgery on its campus June 2.
  47. Humble, Texas-based Townsen Memorial opened an ASC in Spring, Texas.
  48. CHI Memorial opened an ASC in Catoosa County, Ga.

