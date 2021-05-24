Idaho health system opens ASC

Nampa, Idaho-based Saltzer Health opened an ASC on May 24, according to a LinkedIn post by the health system.

The 148,000-square-foot building in Meridian, Idaho, features one procedure room and five operating rooms, according to the center's website.

The Saltzer Health Surgery Center will offer dermatology, ENT, gynecology, orthopedics, pain management, urology, podiatry and ophthalmology services.

Saltzer Health also recently opened two urgent care and family medicine clinics in Boise, Idaho, and Meridian.