4 new joint venture ASCs

Here are four recently-opened joint venture ASCs:

In September, the Bone & Joint Center, Albany (N.Y.) Medical Center and Saratoga Hospital opened a $19.1 million surgery center in Malta, N.Y., specializing in spine and orthopedic surgeries.

Nashville, Tenn.-based HCA Healthcare partnered with 50 physicians to acquire Provo-based Central Utah Surgical Center, the company said Oct. 6 in a news release.

In a partnership with 30 physicians, HCA Healthcare acquired Alaska's newest ASC, the Anchorage-based Alaska Surgery Center, the company said in an Oct. 6 news release.

Two physicians and a local business owner are opening an ASC offering fixed pricing in Zionsville, Ind., according to a recent Carmel Monthly Magazine report.







