4 new joint venture ASCs

Here are four recently-opened joint venture ASCs:

Note: This is not an exhaustive list. Email Marcus Robertson at mrobertson@beckershealthcare.com to include new joint venture ASCs in future coverage.

  • In September, the Bone & Joint Center, Albany (N.Y.) Medical Center and Saratoga Hospital opened a $19.1 million surgery center in Malta, N.Y., specializing in spine and orthopedic surgeries.
  • Nashville, Tenn.-based HCA Healthcare partnered with 50 physicians to acquire Provo-based Central Utah Surgical Center, the company said Oct. 6 in a news release.
  • In a partnership with 30 physicians, HCA Healthcare acquired Alaska's newest ASC, the Anchorage-based Alaska Surgery Center, the company said in an Oct. 6 news release.
  • Two physicians and a local business owner are opening an ASC offering fixed pricing in Zionsville, Ind., according to a recent Carmel Monthly Magazine report.




