4 hospitals, health systems that opened or announced ASCs in December

Here are four hospitals and health systems that opened or announced plans for ASCs in December:

1. Billings (Mont.) Clinic is developing a 58-acre medical campus in Bozeman, Mont., that will begin with a surgery center.

2. Dulles, Va.-based StoneSprings Hospital Center plans to open a freestanding ASC in 2021.

3. Nampa, Idaho-based Saltzer Health opened a medical center in Meridian, Idaho, Dec. 14.

4. Gainesville-based Northeast Georgia Health System broke ground on a three-story medical office building Dec. 1.

