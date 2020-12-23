Montana healthcare organization developing 58-acre campus with surgery center

Billings (Mont.) Clinic is developing a 58-acre medical campus in Bozeman, Mont., that will begin with a surgery center, local NBC affiliate KHQ reported Dec. 23.

The surgery center will be built along with a larger outpatient development. Billings hopes to open the first phase in 2022.

Billings will consolidate its locations in the city when the new space opens.

The outpatient development will also house some Rochester, Minn.-based Mayo Clinic specialists.

More articles on surgery centers:

Ohio health system acquires surgery center for $21M

2 Texas health systems suspend surgeries, others don't

Stryker's ASC-focused business: 3 things to know

© Copyright ASC COMMUNICATIONS 2020. Interested in LINKING to or REPRINTING this content? View our policies by clicking here.