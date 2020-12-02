Georgia health system breaks ground on medical office building

Gainesville-based Northeast Georgia Health System broke ground on a three-story medical office building Dec. 1 in Buford, Ga., The Times reports.

The 90,000-square-foot building will have an urgent care, an imaging center and several physician practices. The Heart Center of Northeast Georgia Medical Center will open a location in the medical office building.

The facility will offer an array of services, including orthopedics, general surgery, urology and family medicine.

The health system will relocate its Buford imaging center into the medical office building.

