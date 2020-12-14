Idaho hospital to open medical office building with in-development surgery center

Nampa, Idaho-based Saltzer Health plans to open a medical office building in Meridian, Idaho, Dec. 14, local news broadcaster KTVB reported Dec. 11.

The building will open with a 24-hour urgent care clinic, the first such clinic in Idaho. The 6,400-square-foot urgent care will anchor a four-story medical office building.

The building is still under development. Once complete, it will house a surgery center, physician offices and physical therapy services.

