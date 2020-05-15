3 new joint venture ASCs

Three new proposals or plans for joint venture ASCs:

Nashville, Tenn.-based Saint Thomas Health, Dallas-based United Surgical Partners International and Nashville-based Tennessee Orthopaedic Alliance are seeking approval to build a $14 million surgery center.

A pair of local clinicians said they would be interested in pursuing a joint venture ASC with Orangeburg, S.C.-based Regional Medical Center, which applied for a certificate of need to build an ASC just eight days after the physicians applied for their own. The discussion did not advance.

Leawood, Kan.-based ValueHealth entered into a surgical joint venture with Doylestown (Pa.) Health to develop a multispecialty ASC called Doylestown Surgery Center.

