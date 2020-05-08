ValueHealth enters into joint venture with Pennsylvania hospital to build ASC

Leawood, Kan.-based ValueHealth entered into a surgical joint venture with Doylestown (Pa.) Health, which will grow the health system's clinical footprint.

What you should know:

1. ValueHealth and Doylestown Health will develop a multispecialty ASC, Doylestown Surgery Center.

2. The ASC will have the ability to handle 4,000 cases annually and will have four operating rooms and six recovery suites. The center will also hold ValueHealth's Total Joint Replacement Certification.

3. The partnership expects to open the ASC in the first quarter of 2021.

Doylestown Health President and CEO Jim Brexler said: "We are deeply rooted in bringing value to the community, and ValueHealth is the trusted partner who will empower us to deliver next-generation surgical care. This is what 21st century healthcare delivery looks like. It's the surgical road forward to strategic growth."

More articles on surgery centers:

Life after ramp-up: How COVID-19 will change ASCs forever

3 ASC nurses join COVID-19 front lines in New York

4 hospitals, health systems opening ASCs

© Copyright ASC COMMUNICATIONS 2020. Interested in LINKING to or REPRINTING this content? View our policies by clicking here.