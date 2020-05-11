Local physicians, hospital vie for South Carolina surgery center project

A pair of local clinicians are competing against Orangeburg, S.C.-based Regional Medical Center to earn approval to develop a surgery center in Orangeburg, The Times and Democrat reports.

What you should know:

1. General surgeon and RMC board member Dion Franga, MD, and radiologist Amit Sanghi, DO, submitted a certificate-of-need application to build a $12.5 million ASC April 7.

2. The ASC would be 16,640 square feet and would have two operating rooms.

3. RMC then submitted a CON application for an ASC April 15. According to Dr. Franga, the hospital's strategic plan "did not call for an ASC." The hospital last expanded in 2006.

4. Dr. Franga met with hospital board members in March to discuss opening his ASC as a joint venture, but the conversation never advanced. Dr. Franga said he and Dr. Sanghi would be interested in a joint venture in the future.

