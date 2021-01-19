ValueHealth opens 2021 with two big moves

Leawood, Kan.-based ValueHealth leaped into the new year with two major developments in January.

It's creating a total joint-focused surgery center in Chadds Ford, Pa., according to a Jan. 12 announcement. The center will be developed by Astoria Healthcare Properties and operate as a joint venture between ValueHealth, Wilmington, Del.-based ChristianaCare and local physicians.

Two days later, the company announced its acquisition of Oswego, Ill.-based Kendall Pointe Surgery Center. The surgery center hosts a variety of services, and plans for expansion are underway.

