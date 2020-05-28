Envision Healthcare's telemedicine strategy: 5 things to know

Nashville, Tenn.-based Envision Healthcare is investing in "a more efficient and accessible hybrid model of care delivery" as in-person visits gradually resume, according to a May 28 press release.

Five things to know about Envision's telehealth strategy:

1. During the COVID-19 crisis, Envision's virtual health platform has accommodated more than 130,000 patient visits in practice settings including hospitals, office-based practices, urgent care facilities, and post-acute and long-term care settings.

2. Envision's virtual health platform covers services in fields such as radiology, stroke and neurology.

3. Envision clinicians have used telemedicine to assess patients' conditions, determine whether they need COVID-19 testing or follow-up care, and support patient treatment in emergency departments and intensive care units. Telehealth has also been used to bring families to patients' bedsides when strict visitor restrictions are in place.

4. Envision's office-based practices have seen "a significant increase in patients aged 65 and older seeking telemedicine treatment," according to Matthew Bush, MD, Envision's president of integrated markets.

5. Telehealth is one of several ways Envision has supported clinicians and patients during the pandemic. The company has also deployed more than 500 clinicians to 55 medical sites providing COVID-19 treatment, secured more than 5 million needed supplies and worked to ensure COVID-19 patients do not receive surprise medical bills.

More articles on surgery centers:

4 COVID-19 supply considerations for ASCs

5 hospitals, health systems opening or planning ASCs

ASCs reopening to patients: Check these 7 boxes

© Copyright ASC COMMUNICATIONS 2020. Interested in LINKING to or REPRINTING this content? View our policies by clicking here.