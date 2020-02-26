Dr. Alison Zambelli to join new ASC in Pennsylvania

Ophthalmologist Alison Zambelli, MD, plans to begin operating in Beaver Valley ASC later this year, according to The Times.

Three quick points:

1. Beaver Valley ASC is a new outpatient surgery center in Monaca, Pa.

2. Dr. Zambelli currently practices with her father, George Zambelli Jr., MD, at Zambelli Cataract and Laser Eye Institute in Rochester, Pa.

3. She also has a cornea specialty practice in Wexford, Pa., and serves as medical director of TLC Laser Eye Center in Pittsburgh. There, she performs laser vision correction procedures.

