3 ways to successfully case cost in ASCs

Case-costing supply chain for procedures can help give ASCs a better idea of how they can reduce spending, according to Amanda Frith, vice president of supply chain for ASC manager Surgical Care Affiliates.

Three things to know:

1. Use data. Sharing supply chain data at ASC meetings between physicians and other partners can help make them aware of what supplies cost per case.

2. Start small. Proposing and sticking to small changes will increase the likelihood that they will be successfully adopted by ASC staff.

3. Make commitments. If ASC staff are going to spend the time to collect the data, physicians and other supply chain leaders should commit to using the data in meaningful ways.

