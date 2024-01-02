5 numbers shaping the ASC industry in 2024

Here are five key statistics that are shaping the ASC industry this year:

52. The number of ASCs that went from independent to under partnership by a national operator from 2021 to 2022, according to a report from VMG Health. This trend will likely continue as costs soar and it becomes increasingly difficult for independent ASCs to access economies of scale.

"If the current trend of declining reimbursement and rising overhead/salary costs will continue, there will be greater consolidation of ASCs into large organizations (such as United Surgical Partners International)," Vladimir Sinkov, MD, a spine surgeon at Southern Hills Hospital in Las Vegas as well as founder and CEO of Sinkov Spine Center in that city, told Becker's in March. "Hospitals will also continue partnering with ASCs to offset surgical case 'leakage' to outpatient settings. The end result will be greater consolidation and fewer independent ASCs."

4. The number of states that have updated their certificate-of-need laws in 2023. Certificate-of-need laws have been an obstacle to ASC growth for years, but many leaders are hopeful about the policy changes made in 2023.

"I think certificate-of-need laws reduce the positive impact ASCs could have on the healthcare system," Michael Chwalek, senior financial analyst at Ambulatory Surgical Centers of America, told Becker's in July. "They restrict the number of ASCs through rationing and creating a significant barrier to entry. The time and legal and consulting fees required to gain certificate-of-need approval significantly increase the risk of starting a center."

2,872. The number of anesthesiologists that left the workforce from 2021 to 2022, according to a report from Definitive Healthcare. ASCs are facing major anesthesia shortages which have affected their ability to provide care.

"Anesthesia used to be a seemingly unlimited commodity," Jeff Dottl, principal at Ventura, Calif.-based Physicians Surgery Centers, told Becker's in August. "They were lucky to be invited to work at your surgery center. The tables have turned, and now if centers have anyone to cover anesthesia, it usually comes at a hefty price."

9.2%. The decline in self-employed physicians between 2012 and 2022, according to a survey conducted by the American Medical Association.

"Physicians remaining independent are going to be few and far between. They're either going to go with these large equity groups or hospitals or something like that," Sheldon Taub, MD, a gastroenterologist at Jupiter (Fla.) Medical Center told Becker's in July. "You still have a quote, unquote, 'private practice,' but you have guidelines and rules that you have to conform to so it meets their criteria. So right away, you feel a little bit of your autonomy being compromised, and then the bigger the group gets, the more restrictions they have on what you can do to stay in the group and conform to what they want you to do. On top of that, the government throws in their regulations too. The private practitioner is a dying breed."

22. The number of states where minimum wage increases went into effect on Jan. 1. Staffing shortages and costs were one of the biggest issues plaguing ASCs in 2023.

"Due to staffing shortages — whether related to early retirement decisions, burnout, or career changes — ASC workforce changes have been dramatic and the effects are long lasting," Ken Schaff, administrator at Brentwood (Tenn.) Surgery Center, told Becker's in September. "Over the next two to three years, the ASC industry will see growing staffing costs due to increased wage demand and longer surgical days. While demand for higher pay has catapulted for most industries in this country, we have and will continue to see drastic pay changes (increases) and longer days due to demand in the ASCs."