22 states raised minimum wage on January 1

Nearly 10 million workers received a raise after minimum wage increases went into effect for 22 states on Jan. 1, according to a recent analysis from the Economic Policy Institute.

Twelve of the states increased minimum wage due to inflation updates, as costs increase for workers and employees nationwide. Additionally, 38 cities and counties will also increase their minimum wages.

Staffing shortages and costs were one of the biggest issues plaguing ASCs in 2023. According to a report from VMG Health, some ASCs have to spend a quarter or more of their net operating revenue on employees to stay ahead of shortages.

Here are the states that saw increases in minimum wage:



