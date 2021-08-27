4 recent ASC exec moves

Tenet Healthcare, the parent company of United Surgical Partners International, has named a new CEO.

Here are four recent executive moves to know:

1. Surgical Care Affiliates recently promoted Abbey Watkins to vice president of clinical quality for its Southeast operating division.

2. John Peel, a former executive at both AmSurg and Surgery Partners, was named Physical Rehabilitation Network's vice president of development.

3. Ron Rittenmeyer will step down as CEO of Dallas-based Tenet Healthcare on Sept. 1, to be replaced by COO Saum Sutaria, MD.

4. Surgical Care Affiliates' former director of revenue cycle operations, David Wilson, joined Therapy Brands as vice president of revenue cycle management.