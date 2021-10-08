15 notes on Covenant Physician Partners' executive team

Nashville, Tenn.-based Covenant Physician Partners has made several executive hires within the past year, after rebranding from an ASC company to a physician services company. Most recently, the company appointed Mike Field as vice president of physician recruitment on Oct. 8.

Covenant, which is part of private equity fund KKR, spans 19 states and provides management services to 87 practices.

Here are 15 notes on four of Covenant's top executives:

Goran Dragolovic. CEO

Mr. Dragolovic earned both his bachelor's degree and his master's degree in business administration from Malibu, Calif.-based Pepperdine University.

Before his time with Covenant, Mr. Dragolovic served as CEO of Avon, Conn.-based Women's Health USA.

Prior to joining Women's Health USA, he served Deerfield, Ill.-based Surgical Care Affiliates as the group president of a $500 million portfolio of surgery centers and specialty hospitals.

Mr. Dragolovic served as SCA's senior vice president of practice growth and transformation after it was acquired by Optum. He has also worked with Nashville, Tenn.-based Amsurg.

Bill Balaun. COO

Prior to joining Covenant, Mr. Balaun spent more than 20 years with Irving, Texas-based McKesson Corporation in roles including sales management, hospital strategy and national account management, government sales, operations, independent retail pharmacy support and senior general management roles.

Before his time at McKesson, he managed U.S. operations for Boston Scientific.

Mr. Balaun earned his bachelor's degree in business administration from Columbus-based The Ohio State University.

Yousif A-Rahim, MD, PhD. CMO

Dr. A-Rahim earned his medical and doctorate degrees from State College-based Pennsylvania State University and completed a residency in internal medicine and a fellowship in gastroenterology at Boston-based Beth Israel Deaconess Medical Center at Harvard Medical School.

Dr. A-Rahim practices gastroenterology at the VA Boston Healthcare System West Roxbury Campus.

He is currently a lecturer in medicine at Harvard Medical School.

Dr. A-Rahim founded the Pearl City, Hawaii-based Pacific Endoscopy Center, where he continues to practice gastroenterology.

Rich Fogle. CFO