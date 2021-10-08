Covenant Physician Partners adds VP of physician recruitment

Covenant Physician Partners has appointed Mike Field as vice president of physician recruitment, the physician services organization said Oct. 8.

Mr. Field has 12 years of experience in physician recruitment, business development and strategic planning, most recently overseeing physician recruitment at Sacramento, Calif.-based Sutter Health.



He earned a bachelor's degree in business and history at Brigham Young University in Provo, Utah. He also has master's degrees in business and health administration from Weber State University in Ogden, Utah.



Covenant Physician Partners also recently hired Bill Balaun as COO. It provides management services to 70 practices in 20 states.