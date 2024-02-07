News anchor documents 1st colonoscopy

Journalist DeMarco Morgan, anchor at ABC News and co-anchor of "GMA3," documented his first colonoscopy experience, People reported Feb. 5.

Mr. Morgan, who recently turned 45, was joined by his friends Alfred Cayasso and Ronnie Stewart to get the procedure done together.

In documenting his colonoscopy, Mr. Morgan aims to normalize health discussions among men, according to People. He was also motivated by the fact that there is a higher rate of colon cancer and rectal cancer incidents among African Americans.

"Men, we go to the barbershop together, the bar together, sports games together, bachelor parties together, but we don't go to the doctor together," Mr. Morgan told People. "When it comes to something that can save our life, everybody in the room is quiet. We don't talk about it."