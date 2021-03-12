What CRH Medical did over 90 days

CRH Medical ended 2020 almost losing its largest client, but has since recovered and started 2021 with a boom.

Here is a round-up of the company's activity over the last 90 days:

Atlanta-based United Digestive said it wouldn't renew its professional services agreement with CRH Medical, and its contract would have expired Oct. 31, 2021. But, the companies later reached an agreement to continue providing services.

CRH Medical acquired a majority ownership stake in Sarasota, Fla.-based FDHS Anesthesia in December 2020, a gastroenterology-focused anesthesia practice.

Well Health reached an arrangement agreement to acquire all issued and outstanding shares of CRH Medical at $4 per share, the company announced Feb. 8.

CRH Medical acquired Edison, N.J.-based gastroenterology anesthesia practice Oak Tree Anesthesia Associates in February.

CRH Medical formed a joint venture with a Florida gastroenterology anesthesia practice in Largo, Fla., in March.

More articles on surgery centers:

10 factors that can make or break an ASC in the next 2 years

Ophthalmologist salary in 5 major US cities

12 hospitals, health systems opening ASCs in February

© Copyright ASC COMMUNICATIONS 2021. Interested in LINKING to or REPRINTING this content? View our policies by clicking here.