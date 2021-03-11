CRH Medical forms joint venture to serve Florida ASC

CRH Medical formed a joint venture with a Florida gastroenterology anesthesia practice in Largo, Fla.

CRH owns 51 percent of the practice, according to a March 11 news release. The joint venture serves one ASC, and it will be worked into CRH Medical's joint venture with Florida Digestive Health Specialists Anesthesia.

This marks CRH Medical's second transaction in 2021. It acquired Edison, N.J.-based Oak Tree Anesthesia Associates Feb. 9.

