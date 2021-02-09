CRH Medical acquires Oak Tree Anesthesia Associates in first transaction of 2021
CRH Medical acquired Edison, N.J.-based gastroenterology anesthesia practice Oak Tree Anesthesia Associates.
This marks CRH Medical's 32nd acquisition and its first New Jersey transaction, a Feb. 9 news release said. The transaction was financed through CRH's credit facility and on-hand cash. CRH Medical now provides services to 70 ASCs across 14 states.
Oak Tree Anesthesia Associates provides services to a single ASC in New Jersey. It has an estimated annual revenue of $1.5 million.
