CRH Medical acquires Florida GI anesthesia practice

CRH Medical acquired a majority ownership stake in Sarasota, Fla.-based FDHS Anesthesia, a gastroenterology-focused anesthesia practice.

FDHS provides anesthesia services to two ASCs in Florida.

CRH used a combination of cash and credit to finance the transaction, which was its 31st.

FDHS has an estimated annual revenue of $3 million. The practice is both EBITDA and cash flow accretive.

Jay Kreger, CRH Anesthesia president, said, "We are now providing anesthesia services to 11 ASCs in Florida, representing our largest footprint within the 13 states where we have a presence."

More articles on specialty centers:

10 recent ASC leadership moves

Virginia ASC takes infection prevention to new level — 3 insights

Surgery Partners goes all-in on cardiology — 5 quotes on its quarterly performance

© Copyright ASC COMMUNICATIONS 2020. Interested in LINKING to or REPRINTING this content? View our policies by clicking here.