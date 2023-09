Here are three moves from United Digestive that Becker's has reported on since Aug. 8:

1. United Digestive partnered with software and automated workflow solutions platform Provation to standardize documentation across all of its endoscopy facilities.

2. United Digestive and Oscar Health partnered to extend care to more than 90,000 patients in Georgia.

3. United Digestive added Medtronic's GI Genius artificial intelligence endoscopy module to all 22 of its managed ASCs.