Top-read GI articles — The future of GI, pill-based colonoscopy prep and more

Here are the most-read GI articles from Jan. 4-8:

1. GI in 2021 — What 6 gastroenterologists think is in store for the specialty

2. Pill-based colonoscopy prep launched in US

3. IBD patients should take COVID-19 vaccines whenever available, experts say

4. One GI makes pair of post-formation transactions, expands into Mississippi

5. Florida colorectal surgeon opens office with Tenet Florida Physician Services

More articles on healthcare:

Ohio health system acquires surgery center for $21M

2 Texas health systems suspend surgeries, others don't

Stryker's ASC-focused business: 3 things to know

© Copyright ASC COMMUNICATIONS 2021. Interested in LINKING to or REPRINTING this content? View our policies by clicking here.