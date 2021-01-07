Top-read GI articles — The future of GI, pill-based colonoscopy prep and more
Here are the most-read GI articles from Jan. 4-8:
1. GI in 2021 — What 6 gastroenterologists think is in store for the specialty
2. Pill-based colonoscopy prep launched in US
3. IBD patients should take COVID-19 vaccines whenever available, experts say
4. One GI makes pair of post-formation transactions, expands into Mississippi
5. Florida colorectal surgeon opens office with Tenet Florida Physician Services
More articles on healthcare:
Ohio health system acquires surgery center for $21M
2 Texas health systems suspend surgeries, others don't
Stryker's ASC-focused business: 3 things to know
