One GI makes pair of post-formation transactions, expands into Mississippi

Memphis, Tenn.-based One GI made a pair of post-formation deals, partnering with Oxford, Miss.-based Gastroenterology Associates and Nashville, Tenn.-based Associates in Gastroenterology in separate deals.

One GI partnered with Associates in Gastroenterology Dec. 23, its first post-formation deal. AIG was the largest independent GI practice in Nashville.

Michael Dragutsky, MD, chair of One GI, said: "We're excited to welcome AIG into One GI extending our reach within our home state of Tennessee, allowing us to bring a great group of excellent physicians into our organization. We're looking forward to continuing our growth and the Nashville market offers multiple opportunities for further expansion."

One GI then expanded into Mississippi Dec. 30, partnering with Gastroenterology Associates and Endoscopy Center of North Mississippi.

G. David Bridgers, MD, president of Gastroenterology Associates, said the partnership expanded the practice's footprint and "positions us for the future of healthcare."

One GI was formed in April 2020 when Webster Equity Partners invested in Memphis, Tenn.-based Gastro One.

