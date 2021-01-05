Pill-based colonoscopy prep launched in US

Sebela Pharmaceuticals launched its pill-based colonoscopy preparation, Sutab, in the U.S., the pharmaceutical company announced Jan. 5.

Sutab is the first pill-based preparation solution to receive FDA approval in over 10 years.

Alan Cooke, president and CEO of Sebela Pharmaceuticals, said the company designed the pill to encourage more patients to get screened for colorectal cancer. Traditional colonoscopy prep solutions dissuade patients from getting screening because of their taste.

"With the introduction of Sutab tablets, we hope to take yet another important step toward removing some of the burden often associated with the preparation process — allowing more patients to feel confident in their choice to undergo a colonoscopy," said Mr. Cooke.

The FDA approved Sebela Nov. 10.

