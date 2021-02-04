Top GI articles — California GI sentenced in fraud scheme, Gastro Health acquires Florida practice and more

Here are the most-read GI articles during the week of Feb. 1-5:

1. California gastroenterologist sentenced in fraud scheme 'motivated by greed'

2. Gastro Health kicks off 2021 acquisitions, acquires private practice of longtime physician

3. 13 gastroenterologists on the move l January 2021

4. 10 GI physicians to know

5. Former Gastro Health gastroenterologist arrested on suspicion of sending inappropriate photos to minors

