Top GI articles — California GI sentenced in fraud scheme, Gastro Health acquires Florida practice and more
Here are the most-read GI articles during the week of Feb. 1-5:
1. California gastroenterologist sentenced in fraud scheme 'motivated by greed'
2. Gastro Health kicks off 2021 acquisitions, acquires private practice of longtime physician
3. 13 gastroenterologists on the move l January 2021
4. 10 GI physicians to know
5. Former Gastro Health gastroenterologist arrested on suspicion of sending inappropriate photos to minors
More articles on surgery centers:
Intermountain Healthcare campus in Utah to include ASC
Alabama hospital seeks approval to turn outpatient department into ASC in $4M project
Biden exec order reopens ACA insurance marketplaces: What ASCs need to know
© Copyright ASC COMMUNICATIONS 2021. Interested in LINKING to or REPRINTING this content? View our policies by clicking here.