10 GI physicians to know

Here are 10 gastroenterologists leading large groups of physicians:

Note: Profiles are presented alphabetically.

Mitch Bernsen, MD, president of Peoria-based Illinois Gastroenterology Group: Dr. Bernsen leads Illinois' largest GI group. He earned his medical degree from Chicago-based Rush Medical College, completed his residency at Chicago-based Rush-Presbyterian-St. Luke's Medical Center and completed his fellowship at Chicago-based Loyola University of Chicago. IGG joined the GI Alliance in July 2020.

Michael Dragutsky, MD, president and managing partner of Memphis, Tenn.-based Gastro One: Dr. Dragutsky earned his medical degree from Bryan-based Texas A&M College of Medicine, completed his internship and residency at Memphis-based Baptist Memorial Hospital and completed his fellowship at Memphis-based University of Tennessee Health Science Center. He is also the treasurer of the Digestive Health Physicians Association and founded Cornerstone Cellars, a winery in Napa Valley, Calif.

Scott Hayworth, MD, Exton, Pa.-based US Digestive Health's non-executive chair: Serving as president and CEO of Mount Kisco, N.Y.-based CareMount Medical for more than 20 years, Dr. Hayworth was appointed as US Digestive Health's non-executive chair when the platform was formed in May 2019. He earned his medical degree from New York City-based Cornell University Medical College, now known as Weill Cornell Medical College.

Prashant Krishnan, MD, CMO of Colorado Springs, Colo.-based Gastro Care Partners/Peak Gastroenterology Associates: Dr. Krishnan is one of the co-leaders of Peak Gastroenterology Associates, the largest GI practice in southwest Colorado. He earned his medical degree from New Orleans-based LSU Health Sciences Center and completed his residency and fellowship at Detroit-based Henry Ford Hospital.

Jim Leavitt, MD, president of Miami-based Gastro Health: One of the founding physicians behind Gastro Health, Dr. Leavitt has been in private practice since 1980. He earned his medical degree from SUNY at Stony Brook (N.Y.) and completed his internship, residency and fellowship at University of Miami School of Medicine.

Partha Nandi, MD, president and practice CEO at Pinnacle GI Partners in Michigan: Practicing at Troy, Mich.-based Center for Digestive Health, Dr. Nandi became president of the PE-backed Pinnacle GI Partners when the platform was established in December 2020. He earned his medical degree from Detroit-based Wayne State University, where he also completed his residency. He completed a fellowship at Ann Arbor-based University of Michigan.

Bhaktasharan "Buck" Patel, MD, founder and president of Peak Gastroenterology Associates: Dr. Patel is the other force behind Peak and its affiliated platform, Gastro Care Partners. He earned his medical degree from Gujarat, India-based Baroda Medical College, completed his residency at Evanston, Ill.-based St. Francis Hospital and completed his fellowship at Los Angeles-based University of Southern California.

John Suh, MD, CMO of United Digestive: Joining United Digestive affiliate Atlanta Gastroenterology Associates in 2008, Dr. Suh advanced through the practice until he became CMO in August 2020. Dr. Suh earned his medical degree from Birmingham-based University of Alabama, completed a residency at Ann Arbor-based University of Michgian and completed his fellowship at Harbor-UCLA Medical Center.

Jim Weber, MD, CEO of Southlake-based Texas Digestive Disease Consultants and Dallas-based GI Alliance: Dr. Weber earned his medical degree from Dallas-based University of Texas Southwestern Medicine, completed a residency at Dallas-based Parkland Memorial Hospital and completed his fellowship at Dallas-based Baylor University Medical Center. Dr. Weber founded TDDC and GI Alliance, the largest private equity-backed GI-focused platform.

Michael Weinstein, MD, president and CEO of Silver Spring, Md.-based Capital Digestive Care: Dr. Weinstein has served the Washington metropolitan area since 1985. He notably established the first outpatient endoscopy center in the Washington metropolitan area and led the practice's eventual partnership with Jameson, Pa.-based Physicians Endoscopy.

