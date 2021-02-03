Former Gastro Health gastroenterologist arrested on suspicion of sending inappropriate photos to minors

Florida gastroenterologist Stewart Bitman, MD, was arrested Jan. 23, after he allegedly sent inappropriate photos to a 13-year-old, the South Florida SunSentinel reported Jan. 26.

Dr. Bitman allegedly sent several "sexual text messages and nude photos" to a 13-year-old child. He allegedly portrayed himself as a teenage boy to solicit other teens.

He had an office in Coral Springs and was affiliated with Miami-based Gastro Health. He did not have any disciplinary actions on his license before this.

A SWAT team searched Dr. Bitman's house and seized multiple electronic devices.

Dr. Bitman was charged with three counts of transmission of material harmful to a minor and one count of solicitation of a minor. He is being held in Broward County Jail before a bond hearing.

A Gastro Health spokesperson issued the following statement: "Dr. Bitman was terminated from our practice after we were informed of his arrest and related criminal charges. These charges were related to personal conduct that took place in his personal life. We are deeply troubled to hear of the charges and are concerned for the well-being of the minors who are affected."

