Medtronic in GI: 5 updates

From partnerships to an FDA clearance, here are five updates from healthcare technology company Medtronic Becker's has reported on since Sept 23:

1. Medtronic will install 115 Medtronic GI Genius AI endoscopy modules at VA medical facilities across the U.S.

2. UH Cleveland Medical Center will receive additional donated GI Genius endoscopy units through a program sponsored by Medtronic and Amazon Web Services.

3. Delta (Utah) Community Hospital, which is part of Salt Lake City-based Intermountain Healthcare, has begun using Medtronic's GI Genius.

4. Medtronic received FDA clearance for its gastrointestinal bleeding solution, Nexpowder.

5. Chicago-based Rush University System for Health and Medtronic partnered to create an innovation hub, bringing together top researchers and new technology to treat digestive diseases.