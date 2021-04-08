GI partnerships, acquisitions and openings: 9 industry updates

GI companies have been busy in the past month, from ASC acquisitions to partnerships.

Here are nine updates from gastroenterology companies and physicians:

1. CRH Medical acquired the remaining 25 percent interest in Gainesville, Ga.-based Lake Lanier Anesthesia Associates, which provides GI services to two ASCs, according to an April 5 release.

2. Atlanta-based United Digestive chose Fujifilm Medical Systems, a leading provider of endoscopic imaging and endosurgical solutions, as its exclusive vendor of endoscopic products for its gastroenterologists, according to a March 25 release.

3. Memphis, Tenn.-based One GI acquired Dayton (Ohio) Gastroenterology, the second- largest independent GI practice in the state, the Dayton Business Journal reported March 24.

4. PE GI Solutions and North Bergen, N.J.-based Ambulatory Center for Endoscopy acquired Hudson Bergen Medical Center, ACE's second location, according to a March 24 release.

5. Silver Spring, Md.-based Capital Digestive Care partnered with independent gastroenterology practice Temple Hills (Md.) Gastroenterology, according to a March 22 release.

6. Michael Goldberg, DO, and Philadelphia-based Einstein Healthcare opened an outpatient gastroenterology suite on Einstein's main campus.

7. Orlando (Fla.) Health and Titusville, Fla.-based Parrish Healthcare entered into a partnership to open an outpatient care center in Titusville, the Orlando Business Journal reported March 9.

8. Virginia Mason Franciscan Health in Seattle, is developing an outpatient clinic with GI and cardiology services, West Seattle Blog reported March 12.

9. GI OnDemand, a joint venture between the American College of Gastroenterology and Gastro Girl, partnered with Ambry Genetics on genetic counseling and testing, according to a March 17 release.

