Capital Digestive Care partners with independent practice Temple Hills Gastroenterology

Silver Spring, Md.-based Capital Digestive Care is partnering with independent gastroenterology practice Temple Hills (Md.) Gastroenterology.

The partnership will expand Capital Digestive Care's reach in southern Maryland and help meet patients and physician groups in the underserved Temple Hills community, according to a March 22 press release.

The partnership will also streamline operations at Temple Hills Gastroenterology through the PE Practice Solutions platform under PE GI Solutions, which entered a joint partnership with Capital Digestive Care in August 2019.

Capital Digestive Care is the largest private gastroenterology practice in the mid-Atlantic. The company owns more than 20 office locations and outpatient surgery centers and employs more than 80 physicians and advanced care practitioners.

