CRH Medical acquires remaining interest in GI anesthesia practice

CRH Medical acquired the remaining 25 percent interest in Gainesville, Ga.-based Lake Lanier Anesthesia Associates, which CRH obtained 75 percent of in June 2020.

The transaction was financed through a combination of CRH's credit facility and cash on hand.

CRH Medical Corp. is a full-service gastroenterology anesthesia company that provides services to patients undergoing endoscopic procedures in ASCs. The company serves 72 ASCs in 15 states.

Lake Lanier Anesthesia Associates provides gastrointestinal services to two ASCs and has an estimated annual revenue of $2.7 million.

